The Oman Pavilion at COP28 highlights the Sultanate’s experiences in transitioning to clean energy, and its endeavors aimed at enhancing sustainability and addressing challenges related to the repercussions of climate change.

In the Blue Zone of Expo City Dubai, in an area crowded with traffic from visitors, government officials and private sector companies, they stop by the frankincense tree that adorns the entrance to the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion. The tree that the Omanis cherish due to the availability of the appropriate climate and the limestone soil suitable for its growth. It is of economic, historical and medical importance. Caring for it is evidence of concern for environmental sustainability.

By participating in the COP28 discussions, the Sultanate seeks to find practical and sustainable solutions to climate change, through clear action strategies and policies, through several initiatives, in accordance with its strategic vision 2050, the establishment of the Oman Sustainability Center, and the energy transformation strategy, which has begun to be implemented through several initiatives. Renewable energy and hydrogen projects. The pavilion also embodies the government’s vision for sustainability, and its strategies in terms of energy transformation, reducing emissions, carbon sequestration, environmental protection, and sustainable cities. The Sultanate’s pavilion includes several projects and sustainable green initiatives, all of which aim to find effective solutions to preserve the planet. The pavilion included a section explaining the efforts to preserve mangroves and the environmental indicators of the Sultanate of Oman, a presentation on the green hydrogen project, the Sultanate of Oman’s aspirations for its production, carbon capture technology, and a presentation of the strategy. Its urban development, and the sustainable city of Sultan Haitham, in addition to a section displaying minerals from the geology of Oman and their most important uses, with a presentation of the early warning system.

The Vice President for Sustainability and Circular Economy at the Omani Environmental Services Holding Company (Be’ah), in the Sultanate of Oman, Mahab bin Ali Al Hinai, expressed his pride in hosting a Gulf country, the Emirates – a leader in the field of sustainability – an important global event such as “COP28”, pointing out that the GCC countries The Gulf Cooperation Council, which is an oil-producing country, has been moving for some time to diversify its sources of income, by exploiting its natural resources to produce new and renewable energy. He added, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), that the Omani pavilion reviews the Sultanate’s experience in its approved vision of moving from an economy dependent on oil and gas to a developed economy that relies on clean energy, from solar energy, wind energy, and hydrogen, referring to the Sultanate’s Vision 2040, for Raising his country’s classification in the circular economy by investing in climate technologies, through partnership between government agencies and the private sector. In turn, Hafez Al Shukairi, founding partner of the “Madad Development” initiative in the Sultanate of Oman, pointed out the importance of supporting young people for climate action and enhancing their role in preserving the environment, noting that his country’s participation is the largest in “COP28”, compared to previous sessions of the global event. Al-Shukairy pointed out the importance of the environmental community initiative that was launched in coordination with civil society, represented by “the largest lesson in the world,” with the participation of 15,000 students from schools and universities, with the aim of educating Omani society about the importance of preserving the environment, by highlighting innovative projects in the field. Confronting the repercussions of climate change.

