Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/21/2023 – 0:24

Oman’s ambassador to Brazil, Talal Sulaiman Alrahbi, stated, this Monday (20), that the only way out of the conflict between Israel and Hamas is the end of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.

“History has shown the impossibility of a military solution to the Palestinian issue. The only solution is to end the illegal Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and establish an independent state,” he stated.

In solidarity with the Palestinian people, and in the presence of representatives from Arab League countries, Talal Sulaiman called on the rulers of other countries to do everything possible to end the war, which he classified as a “senseless conflict”. He also called on Israel to open humanitarian crossings for first responders to enter Gaza.

The statement occurred during the speech celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the country’s national date, on Monday night at a club in Brasília. The country’s national date is a reference to the revival and implementation of a series of economic reforms in the former British colony.

Present at the event were representatives from Itamaraty, Brazilian parliamentarians and representatives from Arab League countries, such as the ambassadors of Palestine, Morocco, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.