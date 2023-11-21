Hamad bin Mohammed Al Numani, CEO of the Oman LNG Company, said: “The importance of this agreement is to create new opportunities to renew the Sultanate of Oman’s presence on the global energy trade map,” according to what was reported by the official Omani News Agency.

Al-Nomani added that the agreement will contribute to increasing liquefied natural gas revenues, supporting the national economy and raising the gross domestic product.

He stressed that the Oman LNG Company intends to continue producing and exporting liquefied natural gas in order to achieve support for global energy security and the national economy.