Oman prevents group events and postpones the return of studies due to “Corona”

Official media reported that the Sultanate of Oman banned, today, Wednesday, all events that include gatherings, and postponed the return of students to universities as part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new Corona virus.

The official Oman News Agency said, quoting a decision from the Supreme Committee in charge of examining the mechanism for dealing with developments resulting from the spread of the Coronavirus, “It has been decided, starting from tomorrow, Thursday, until further notice, to prohibit holding group events, whatever they are, and to postpone the opening of direct education in universities and colleges. ».

The agency added that it was also decided to “suspend the holding of international events, activities and conferences in the Sultanate and to suspend the holding of local events and activities of a popular character, including sporting activities and exhibitions of all kinds.”

The Supreme Committee also recommended “to avoid the travel of citizens and residents outside the Sultanate during the coming period, unless absolutely necessary, especially with the steps taken by many countries to tighten travel and travel procedures.”

The Sultanate of Oman closed its land borders ten days ago.