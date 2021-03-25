Today, Thursday, the Sultanate of Oman decided to close commercial activities at night and prevent the movement of individuals and vehicles from eight in the evening to five in the morning in an attempt to curb the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

The Omani News Agency reported that these measures will take effect “from Sunday, March 28, 2021 AD until the morning of Thursday, April 8, 2021 AD.”

This came after a meeting of a committee to discuss the mechanism of dealing with developments resulting from Corona in the Sultanate.