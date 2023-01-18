Under these agreements, Oman LNG will supply PTT Public Limited with about 800,000 metric tons per annum of LNG under a contract of up to 9 years, starting in 2026.

The company will also supply 800,000 metric tons annually to Total Energies over a period of 10 years, starting from 2025.

Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Numani, CEO of the Oman LNG Company, explained that the agreements support growth opportunities and take advantage of economic opportunities, stressing that they constitute an important step towards supporting the economy and developing strategic partnerships with international companies.

He said that LNG revenues are among the largest sources of national income in the Sultanate of Oman after oil.