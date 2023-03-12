The Oman and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the railways linking the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, according to a joint declaration, invites specialized contractors and experienced companies to submit a request for pre-qualification for civil works tenders, with the aim of starting the implementation and development of railway track projects between the two countries within the framework of a joint investment cooperation agreement estimated at $3 billion in a railway network linking Sohar port to the UAE national railway network.

The standards require that it be a local company or a consortium led by a local company registered in the Sultanate of Oman or the UAE, and that it has recent experience in construction in the railway environment, including excavation work, construction, track marking, tunnels, freight facilities, stations and workshops in particular.

The UAE has completed the construction of parts of the national railway projects.

On February 23, 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the national railway network and launched operations for the freight train in the country.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “The railway network is a national strategic project with economic effects of 200 billion dirhams until 2050.”

And the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council said in a previous statement in October 2022 that the UAE had completed, on the ground, the implementation of the project’s path to its borders with Saudi Arabia, and that it would also start constructing the GCC railway project, and as a next stage with the Sultanate of Oman, adding that the rest of the member states are finishing it. One of the necessary requirements to start implementing the project. The economic study estimated the cost of Gulf rail linkage at nearly $15 billion in member states.

It is worth noting that the railway track of the GCC countries starts from Kuwait, passing through Dammam to Bahrain, and from Dammam to Qatar through the Salwa port, and it will connect Qatar to Bahrain, and from Saudi Arabia to the Emirates “Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain” and then to Muscat via Sohar, and connects Kuwait City, passing through all the countries of the Council, to reach to Muscat.

The total length of the track is estimated at 2,117 kilometers, according to the website of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council, and the speed of passenger trains is set to be approximately 220 kilometers per hour, and freight trains between 80 and 120 kilometers per hour, using diesel to generate electric power.