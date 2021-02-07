Wales (6 + 15): W. Jones, Owens, Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Lydiate, Tipuric, Faletau, T. Williams, Biggar, Amos, J. Williams, North, Rees-Zammit and Halfpenny –Also played-

essays: North (48 ‘), Rees-Zammit (57’)

Conversions: Halfpenny (58 ‘)

Punishment blows: Halfpenny (4 ‘, 18’, 65 ‘)

IRELAND (13 + 3): Healy, Herring, Porter, eirne, Ryan, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Stander, Murray, Sexton, Lowe, Henshaw, Ringrose, Earls and Keenan -They also played-

essays: Beirne (36 ‘)

Conversions: Sexton (38 ‘)

Punishment blows: Sexton (28 ‘, 34’), Burns (72 ‘)

Referee: Wayne Barnes, English. Red to O’Mahony at 13 ‘.

Stadium: Cardiff Millennium. Match behind closed doors.