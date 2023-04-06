The Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI) will file a report on Thursday against the man who shouted Hamas slogans through a microphone at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Wednesday evening. He did this on a stage prior to the semi-final of the KNVB Cup between Feyenoord and Ajax. Dozens of supporters sang along with the man. The Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam will investigate the images of the incident. “These are very shocking statements.”

