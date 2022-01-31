The Public Prosecution Service wants former addiction guru Keith Bakker (61) to be re-admitted to the Pieter Baan Center (PBC) for observation. The Public Prosecution Service wants a further personality study to get a better picture of his psychological condition, the attorney general said today at the start of the appeal in the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam.
Bakker was sentenced in March last year to 4.5 years in prison for raping an underage girl he was helping with her eating disorder. Because the court decided not to impose a TBS measure on Bakker, the Public Prosecution Service appealed. Justice is also going to demand a professional ban again, it turned out during the pre-trial hearing on Monday.
The Public Prosecution Service suspects Bakker of having had a sexual relationship with an underage woman. Bakker allegedly abused the girl from the age of sixteen in Hilversum, Amsterdam and Saint-Tropez. Bakker says he is innocent and also appealed against the sentence imposed.
‘taunt’
Bakker, known for television programs, opposes a second inclusion in the PBC. “It’s bullying. Nothing else will come out,” Bakker said. His lawyer Job Knoester also says he expects little from new research. According to him, the previous reports are still current enough and it is logical that Bakker was previously unable to fully cooperate with the investigation, because he denies the allegations. If there is no other option, Bakker is willing to participate in an additional psychological examination, but then from prison.
During his first observation in the PBC, the psychiatrist and psychologist considered him fully responsible. Antisocial personality traits did come to light, but according to the court these could not be associated with the sexual offence. The OM does not agree with this.
The court will decide on Tuesday 8 February about a possible new inclusion in the PBC. The substantive hearing is scheduled for June.
