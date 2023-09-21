The firearm used in the attack on crime journalist Peter R. de Vries has been converted in exactly the same way as seven pistols found in a storage room in Alphen. This became apparent in the court in Zwolle on Thursday.

The Public Prosecution Service previously reported that the converted gas alarm pistol with which the crime journalist was murdered was in the weapons store in Alphen. Three men are on trial in Zwolle on Thursday for storing four rocket launchers, 45 automatic small arms and 4,825 bullet cartridges.

When converting pistols, tools leave marks. The ‘conversion marks’ on the weapons in the storage in Alphen are the same as those on the weapon with which De Vries was shot, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

Peter R. de Vries was shot in the center of Amsterdam on July 6, 2021 and died nine days later. Shortly after the attack, the driver of the getaway car was arrested. This Kamil E.’s telephone previously radiated from a transmission tower in Alphen. See also Secret service expects success in counteroffensive

Abuse

This would be at the address of 46-year-old suspect Pascal L. This L. would have received money to store a large amount of weapons. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he called in his buddy Jeremy W. (30), who then made his shed available.

L. and W. are accused of possessing weapons from December 2021, so after the attack on De Vries. The third suspect Mohamed S. (24) is said to have had access to these weapons since 2019. The three deny having anything to do with the storage. The criminal case is part of the larger 26Woltz case. Earlier in September, five Poles were tried in that investigation on suspicion of committing assault and arson.

The court in Zwolle reserves three days for the criminal case surrounding the weapons storage. The Public Prosecution Service will present the sentencing requirements on Thursday afternoon. The court will announce the verdicts on November 14. See also China: Cutting deposit rates has become mission critical for Chinese banks