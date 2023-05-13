It must be over with the anti-Semitic and homophobic songs in the football stadiums, says Gerrit van der Burg, departing top man of the Public Prosecution Service. In a farewell interview, the highest ‘crime fighter’ in the Netherlands also discusses the two cases against Johan Derksen, the violent assault at Bijlmer Arena station and the fight against organized serious crime. “It will take until 2030 before it is manageable.”
