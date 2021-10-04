Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

The announcement of his death, despite the evidence since his fight against the disease for many years, was a shock wave in France. And of course, the French press pays him a unanimous tribute this Monday morning. From the “Forever the boss” of the Team to the “All business holding” of Liberation, the Unes are obviously strong.

Emmanuel Macron, for his part, paid tribute to him through a letter addressed to Provence, a daily newspaper of which he was the owner. “The face of victory is gone. For all Marseillais, for all football enthusiasts, for me, Bernard Tapie will forever remain the one who, by dint of energy, commitment and talent, took OM to the roof of Europe. “Forever the first”, “wrote the President of the Republic in particular. In addition, AFP announced Sunday evening that the funeral of Bernard Tapie will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Sainte Marie-Majeure cathedral in Marseille. There is no doubt that the homage of the people of Marseille should be there …

News from the press for Bernard Tapie

