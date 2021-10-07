The Marseille coach has led people to believe that he is not a very big fan of football.

Appearances can be deceiving. While he is one of the most exuberant technicians on the circuit and those who give the impression of being obsessed with their work, Jorge Sampaoli would not be a very big football fanatic after all. The Marseille coach sometimes even prefers many other concerns to that of watching a match at home.

Sometimes he prefers rock to football

The magazine So Foot, in its last monthly edition, published a statement by the Argentinian coach where the latter claims to be interested in many things other than the round ball. “I am more entertained by watching a movie, a rock concert or listening to a speech by General Perón than watching a match,” he said.

A confession that has something to surprise, especially when you know his coaching methods and the way in which he was forged. A big fan of Bielsa, he used to hide in trees to attend training sessions carried out by El Loco. And this is just one anecdote among others that testify to the love he has for the job of coach.

