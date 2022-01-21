The Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam is starting an ‘exploratory investigation’ into the actions of Virus Truth foreman Willem Engel. That was decided on the basis of the mass declaration that was filed against him in December. “The report provides sufficient reason to start an exploratory investigation,” spokesman Olav Brink told this site. The investigation is completely separate from the report that D66 leader Sigrid Kaag recently filed against him. Another decision will follow.

