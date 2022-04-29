The Public Prosecution Service has seized the Dutch bank accounts of the protagonists in the face mask affair for a total amount of more than 11.5 million euros. The suspicion against the board of Stichting Hulptroepen Alliantie (SHA) has been expanded to include embezzlement.

Yesterday, the court in Amsterdam suspended Van Lienden and his partner Bernd Damme from the board of the Auxiliary Alliance Foundation after a request from the Public Prosecution Service. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the suspension of Van Lienden was an important step to recover the million-dollar profit.

The seizure of the bank accounts is part of the criminal investigation. “The current criminal investigation aims to establish the truth with regard to the suspected criminal offenses as well as to secure assets,” according to the Public Prosecution Service.

In March it was announced that the Public Prosecution Service had started a criminal investigation in response to a report from Randstad. The staffing company made personnel available to the Auxiliary Forces Alliance because it was believed to be for charity.

However, it later turned out that Van Lienden and the other (former) directors had set up a private company that was used in the purchase and sale of face masks. As a result, he and the other founders would have earned millions from the mouth mask deal they concluded with the Ministry of Health.

Van Lienden was arrested at the beginning of March because of the investigation into the mouth mask deal. He was released after two days, but he remains a suspect in the case and the investigation continues. The two other persons involved with the Auxiliary Forces Alliance, Camille van Gestel and Bernd Damme, were also detained for a short time.