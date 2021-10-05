Zapping Goal! Football club OM – Lens: the debrief

Would the rigor demanded by Jorge Sampaoli from OM players begin to evaporate? The Gerson case (24) might lead you to believe. Cataloged as his favorite in the locker room of OM, the Brazilian midfielder railed when he was recalled to the sidelines on Sunday against LOSC (0-2). Worse, the person got into trouble with the Argentinian technician to whom he told his way of thinking in public!

According to L’Équipe, this epidermal reaction surprised the Marseille locker room even if such an act of rebellion has already been seen recently “in the closed doors of La Commanderie. “That the supporters of OM rest assured: Sampaoli and Gerson may not always agree, their dispute would be settled.

“Gerson hopes to take advantage of his time in the selection to revive himself and heal his confidence,” continues the sports daily. Despite these episodes of temporary tension, he would have explained himself with his coach, once calm returned, in the locker room of the Pierre-Mauroy stadium. “

"Leaving was the logical next step" The front page of L'Équipe newspaper this Tuesday, October 5