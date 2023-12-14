The Rotterdam resident who was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a Danish and German terrorism investigation is 57-year-old Nazih R. According to German justice, he has been a member of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas for many years. Together with three men arrested in Germany, he is said to have been looking for previously hidden weapons to carry out attacks on Jewish targets in Europe. Three men have also been arrested in Denmark for preparing an attack.

