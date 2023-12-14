The Rotterdam resident who was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a Danish and German terrorism investigation is 57-year-old Nazih R. According to German justice, he has been a member of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas for many years. Together with three men arrested in Germany, he is said to have been looking for previously hidden weapons to carry out attacks on Jewish targets in Europe. Three men have also been arrested in Denmark for preparing an attack.
#Rotterdam #Hamas #member #sought #39hidden #underground #weapons #depot39 #attack #Jewish #target
Venezuela and Guyana agree “not to use force” in meeting in Essequibo
The Governments of Georgetown and Caracas agreed this December 14 that they will not threaten or use force due to...
Leave a Reply