Marathi film debut Om Puri took training from FTII after learning acting from National School of Drama. He made his debut in films from the Marathi film Ghasiram Kotwal, which was based on a play of the same name. After this Om Puri worked in films in many languages ​​like English, Kannada, Punjabi including Hindi.

Naseeruddin Shah taught non-vegetarian food Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah studied in the same batch at the National School of Drama. Their friendship lasted till the end. Om Puri was a vegetarian when he came to the National School of Drama. Om Puri told in an interview that it was Naseeruddin Shah who taught him to eat meat.

Worked in the best films with Naseer Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah were not only classmates but also good friends. After starting a career together, the two had worked together in some of the best films including ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Droh Kaal’, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Paar’, ‘ Some of the best Bollywood films such as Sparsh ‘,’ Mirch Masala ‘and’ Albert Pinto Ko Gudge Aata Hai ‘are included.

Om Puri came from a very poor family Om Puri told Anupam Kher’s show that he was very poor and used to consume false utensils at a tea shop in his childhood. He said that after coming to the National School of Drama, he had a lot of trouble meeting people because the rest of the people did not come from the same background as him.

They could not speak Hindi properly and the English films thrive When Om Puri came to the National School of Drama, his language was very bad. He only spoke Punjabi and could not speak Hindi properly. Om Puri worked on his language while learning acting and gradually he started speaking not only Hindi but also English. Om Puri has worked in many English films in his career, which is still appreciated.

Live full life Om Puri has been very quiet all his life. His wife Nandita Puri wrote his biography in which he also wrote some very objectionable things about Om Puri. Om Puri and Nandita Puri were later separated. Om Puri had also come into controversy due to his political statements many times. However, at the last moment Om Puri started living alone.

If we talk about some of the best actors of Indian cinema, then Om Puri will also be counted among them. Om Puri traveled from floor to floor in his life. His personal life was not very good and he was surrounded in controversies till the last time. But no one could ever raise his finger on his acting. Come, know some unknown things related to Om Puri’s birthday.