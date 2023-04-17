The prosecution is going to be a Pakistani man prosecute on suspicion of attempting to provoke the murder of Geert Wilders. He allegedly did this in 2018 in a video posted on social media, in which he said he would give 21,000 euros to the person who kills the PVV leader. According to Wilders, it concerns the Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif, he says Twitter know.

The OM also suspects the Pakistani man, who lives in Pakistan, of sedition and threats. According to the Public Prosecution Service, it is normally “very complicated” to detect and prosecute online threateners from countries with which the Netherlands does not have a legal assistance treaty, including Pakistan. Since it is now a known Pakistani, identification and therefore prosecution is easier.

It is still unclear whether Latif will actually appear in court in the Netherlands. Because the Netherlands does not have a legal assistance treaty with Pakistan, that country does not have to extradite Latif. The hearing will take place on August 29 in the Schiphol Judicial Complex.

In 2019, the OM asked Pakistan for help in hearing Latif and the cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The latter is known as the leader of the radical Islamic party Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP). In 2018, he organized protests against Wilders’ plan to hold a cartoon competition about the Islamic prophet Mohammed.