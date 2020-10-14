Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Wednesday attacked the BJP-JJP coalition government of the state and said that the people of the state are unhappy with the present government and the fate of this government will be decided in next month’s Baroda Assembly by-election. .

In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party is running a coalition government with the Jananayak Janata Party. The JJP is formed by breaking away from the Indian National Lok Dal led by the former Chief Minister.

Chautala told reporters here, “Every section of the society, be it farmers, businessmen or employees, all are saddened by the chaos of this government.” He claimed that the BJP-JJP government came as soon as the results of the bye-elections came. The countdown will begin.

The senior leader said that the by-election will decide the fate of this government. The result of this seat can take the state on the path of mid-term elections. He attacked the central government regarding the new agricultural policies and said that his party will organize a Kisan Bachao rally in Kurukshetra on 20 November.