The Public Prosecution Service opens a criminal investigation into abuses in the talent program The Voice of Holland† That has the Public Prosecution Service confirmed on Monday morning† Five people have reported possible criminal offenses against four people, all of whom have been identified as suspects.

The Public Prosecution Service did not mention the names of the suspects in the press release, but Ali B, Marco Borsato and Jeroen Rietbergen were previously accused of sexual offenses and sexually transgressive behavior in the program. The abuses came out after a broadcast of the BOOS program.

One of the suspects was reported shortly before the broadcast of BOOS. “This is a suspicion that is separate from” The Voice Of Holland”, according to the OM. In the coming period, the police will investigate, question witnesses and suspects and then decide whether to prosecute. The Public Prosecution Service did not say when it thinks it will be finished with the investigation, but wrote that this will take “a good deal of time”.

After the revelations, RTL put the broadcasts of The Voice of Holland quiet. Ali B, Borsato and Rietbergen also stopped working. Last week, singer Ellen ten Damme said that she had “the same experience” as the participants of another program The Voice† It AD then reported that she was referring to Ali B and that the incident had taken place eight years ago while filming Ali B and the Music Caravan† The rapper denied the allegations last weekend, saying it was “an innocent flirtation”.