criminal trialThe alternative scenarios raised by the lawyers of MH17 suspect Oleg Poelatov are not correct, according to the Public Prosecution Service. For example, the public prosecutors in the judicial complex at Schiphol on Tuesday referred to a report cited by the defense about the firing location of the Buk missile that shot the passenger plane out of the sky. “There’s no expert research here.”

Poelatov’s lawyers previously disputed that MH17 was shot down from the location mentioned by the Public Prosecution Service, namely an agricultural field near the Ukrainian town of Pervomaiskyi. In support of this argument, the defense used an investigation by the Russian defense group Almaz-Antey, the manufacturer of Buk missiles. Central to the plea were the places on the plane where the missile fragments had drilled themselves.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, Almaz-Antey's investigation is far from expert and independent. For example, the judiciary says that the researchers did not provide insight into the research data and methods used when asked. In an interview in the media, a representative of the company would also have said that the Netherlands committed fraud in the MH17 investigation and that there would be an information war. "That gives little confidence in an impartial investigation," said the Public Prosecution Service.

Prosecutors also reneged on Pulatov’s explanation of wiretaps by pro-Russian separatists, which revealed talks of a Buk missile. According to the suspect, this was a ploy to put the Ukrainian army on the wrong track. However, the information from those tapped conversations has been verified on the basis of other sources, the Public Prosecution Service says. “They are conversations about the raw reality of the battle.”

Lifetime

MH17 crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, where an armed battle was already underway at the time. All 298 on board were killed. Among them were 196 Dutch. The four suspects – in addition to Pulatov, Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Chartshenko – have been sentenced to life imprisonment. According to the justice system, they had a role in bringing in or removing the Buk missile installation.

The defense advocates acquittal, a demand to which the Public Prosecution Service responds for three days. The defense may then respond to the Public Prosecution Service again next month. Then comes the verdict.