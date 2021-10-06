Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Olympians’ most expensive transfers

The tenure of Duje Caleta-Car last Sunday in Lille (0-2) surprised. The Croatian is not appreciated by Jorge Sampaoli and his last outings have been catastrophic. Why did you field him in such an important match? This is the question many are asking. RMC journalist Florent Germain thinks it could be a “strong suggestion” from Pablo Longoria to highlight DCC with the aim of selling it in January …

“Caleta-Car has its place in the bullets. His return was unexpected. Sunday, I took a slap when I saw the composition in Lille. I was having trouble understanding Sampaoli’s tactics. For Caleta-Car, it was a surprise, I don’t understand the management. Maybe he had had a good week of training. Maybe OM is putting it on display to be able to sell it next winter. I am beginning to believe in this hypothesis. It is the only one that is plausible. Because he pulls the face, he is not happy, he is not involved. He did not live the summer transfer window. In addition, Sampaoli does not like his profile, because he is slow, he is long in the recovery. And there, suddenly, Sampaoli puts Caleta-Car on a very important match in Lille. This defeat weighs down the international break… Even if it means turning the workforce, why not put Alvaro, who had been good against Galatasaray? Caleta-Car, it’s a mystery. And the fact that Sampaoli pulled it out quickly was a terrible admission of failure… ”