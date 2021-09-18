Interesting for his debut with Olympique de Marseille, Konrad de la Fuente advances with an ambitious goal in mind. The American winger, who arrived from FC Barcelona, ​​hopes to convince the Catalan club to get him back.

To see him tumble down his left lane at full speed, some supporters of Olympique de Marseille must wonder why Konrad de la Fuente did not exist at FC Barcelona. The 20-year-old winger, who has appeared just three times in all competitions, was not fielded even once in La Liga last season. Coach Ronald Koeman forced him to make the return trip between the first team and the reserve.

De la Fuente preferred the reserve

A painful situation for Konrad de la Fuente who had asked to stay with Barça B. ” My daily life had changed a bit. If the leaders were sure that I had no chance to play with the first team on the weekends, I would rather stay with the reserve on Saturday and train with them., explained the Marseillais to ESPN. Then I played with them on Sunday. That way I could go through the matches without missing a single one, and this continuity really helped me. “

It actually allowed him to catch the eye of Marseille president Pablo Longoria, who probably knows that Konrad de la Fuente left Barça to come back better. ” I’m an ambitious person so for me it wasn’t that hard to leave, entrusted the recruit to 4 M €. My goal is to come back and play for Barcelona one day, and I know that a start was the best way to get there because I need playing time in a Premier League. “

“Come back to Barcelona”

” I received some great offers, I chose to go to Marseille. The best thing I could do for my progress was get some playing time early in the pro, grow as a player and hopefully someday come back to Barcelona. “, Insisted Konrad de la Fuente, who would undoubtedly have had his chance this season given the situation of the Blaugrana, deprived of Lionel Messi left at Paris Saint-Germain, and the injured Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Sergio Agüero and Martin Braithwaite.