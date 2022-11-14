The Public Prosecution Service in The Hague will examine the statements of FVD MP Gideon van Meijeren about a ‘velvet revolution’ that should bring down the government. This is reported by a spokesperson. A video was released this weekend in which he talks about occupying parliament in order to topple the government.

Van Meijeren said in the online interview with the Belgian Complete Thinkers that it 'has happened more often in the past that regimes that start to behave tyrannically are at some point overthrown by the population'. Van Meijeren says it is 'terrible' that this is often accompanied by violence and death, but also states that he 'ultimately' 'hopes' that there will be an uprising. "When that mass becomes so large and turns into a revolutionary movement (…) where it becomes so urgent for people who have nothing to lose that they go to parliament, so to speak and say: we are not going here anymore. gone before the government is gone."

He said: ,,We hope that we can prevent that (violence, ed.) and that everything remains peaceful. But that’s what I’m hoping for in the end. It is sometimes nicely called a velvet revolution.”

‘Unacceptable’

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security), among others, immediately spoke out about the statements. Rutte, for example, called the speculations about disrupting the democratic process ‘reprehensible and totally irresponsible’. Yeşilgöz called it “unacceptable”, saying it is up to the prosecution whether or not to take criminal action, not her. “It is up to all of us to make our voices heard and thus protect our democracy.”

Van Meijeren calls the allegations ‘false’ today. “That I have spoken of ‘occupying’ parliament is simply factually incorrect.”



Previously such statements

Van Meijeren already made similar statements, in June of this year. Then he said during a meeting: “Within the current system you are never going to change that rotten, corrupt system through and through. That would work if we lived in a functioning democracy. That whole system has to collapse so that we can take back power.”

The MP said earlier to call for non-violent protest: “But non-violent resistance can also be tough and militant.” A debate was previously suspended in the House of Representatives after Van Meijeren called for ‘civil disobedience’.

Last month, Van Meijeren was criticized for raiding SBS6 journalist Merel Ek in her office, filming her and calling her a ‘sewer journalist’.

