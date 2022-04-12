The Public Prosecution Service is going to prosecute three men and a woman because they abused their powers as a former police officer. The officers of police team Horst, Peel and Maas were sent with a penalty two years ago after a disciplinary investigation because they were guilty of serious dereliction of duty. They allegedly committed “harassment, subversive behaviour, intimidation, breach of professional secrecy and abuse of powers”.

The criminal investigation has now been completed. According to the Public Prosecution Service, this has shown that the agents were also guilty of falsely preparing official reports and computer breaches. They unlawfully requested data. Police officers are also charged with abuse of authority. “For example, they carried out house searches without first gaining access to homes according to the legal rules,” says prosecutor Fanny Hilhorst. The case against one agent has been dropped due to lack of evidence.

The texting was sometimes really rude, but it was private," says the fired officer



Tens of thousands of apps

The prosecution comes after the largest disciplinary mass dismissal in the history of the National Police. That started in April 2019 after an investigation into many tens of thousands of apps that Limburg police officers had exchanged. The investigation was conducted by 30 detectives, who interviewed 160 people in 15 months. In the end, 1,300 police files were also examined because the agents may have cheated with them.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, it appears that officers acted unlawfully in four criminal cases. The court has already ruled in those cases. The execution of the sentences imposed has been suspended in those cases. This concerned community service orders that had not yet commenced and suspended prison sentences.

Lawyer Bart Damen from Maastricht, who assists three officers, says he looks forward to the prosecution “with confidence”. “It’s about yes-no facts. The suspects were later asked whether officers entered homes correctly. But they have every interest in saying that this was not the case.”

‘Inhuman’

The police union NPB is displeased with the decision to prosecute. “The officers were retired three years ago. Then it is inhumane to prosecute them criminally after they have been discharged”, says NPB chairman Jan Struijs. “These agents have never been out to enrich themselves, but to catch crooks.”

The Public Prosecution Service does not expect that the criminal case against the agents can be dealt with substantively this year due to capacity shortages in the judiciary.