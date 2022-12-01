The Public Prosecution Service is appealing against seven of the nine suspects in the so-called Mallorca case, which revolves around the violent death of Carlo Heuvelman. The court in Lelystad imposed sentences of up to seven years in prison on the suspects two weeks ago. Several suspects have already announced that they will appeal against this.

The 27-year-old Heuvelman from Waddinxveen was beaten up shortly after 02:00 on July 14 last year on the boulevard of the seaside resort of El Arenal in Mallorca. He lay unconscious on the street in front of café De Bierexpress, after which he would have been kicked several times. He died four days later in hospital due to brain injury.

The Public Prosecution Service had demanded ten years in prison against main suspect Sanil B. for the fatal violence against Carlo Heuvelman (27) in Mallorca. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he kicked him while he was already on the ground, after which he died. The two other main suspects Mees T. and Hein B. were sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter. She and seven other young men from the Hilversum group of friends were sentenced to thirty months in prison, but not for kicking Carlo to death.

It could not be proven that the two other main suspects, Mees T. and Hein B., kicked Carlo, while the court rules that there must be ‘at least one other perpetrator’. That is also the reason why the Public Prosecution Service is now appealing.

‘Significantly reduced sentence’

"When taking the decision to appeal, the Public Prosecution Service took into account that the court only convicted one suspect for manslaughter, but also stated that one or more other persons must also be responsible for Carlo's death." said the OM. The court has not been able to determine who that is or are. It also appeared that the court shares the conviction of the Public Prosecution Service that one or more of the suspects must have more knowledge about the offenses charged than has been shared up to now. It follows from these observations that the process of establishing the truth is not yet complete. New statements or other information during the appeal may lead to more clarity about who played what role.'

The Public Prosecution Service is convinced that at least one of the suspects should know more about that fatal evening than has now been shared and hopes to gain more clarity about who played which role during the appeal.

The sentence – considerably lower with regard to the claim – imposed on the suspect convicted of manslaughter is also reason for the Public Prosecution Service to appeal in this case.

Sanil B. had already appealed. He has always denied kicking the lying Carlo. Daan van S. – sentenced to 30 months in prison, six of which are conditional – also announced earlier that he would contest the verdict.

‘on the warpath’

According to the public prosecutor, the group of Hilversum suspects was 'on the warpath' on the Spanish holiday island last July. They were completely unconcerned about their victims, who lay motionless on the ground. While witnesses expressed their horror at what they had seen happening before their eyes, the suspects afterwards talked in euphoria about the battle they had called each other on after a petty bar fight.

The Public Prosecution Service has not lodged an appeal in the cases of two suspects. This concerns a suspect who was not prosecuted for involvement in the violence at the Bierexpress and a suspect for whom the Public Prosecution Service itself has requested acquittal.





