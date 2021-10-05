Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Olympians’ most expensive transfers

Jorge Sampaoli may be volcanic, but he seems soft as a lamb when it comes to Gerson. Cataloged as his favorite in the locker room of OM, the Brazilian midfielder nevertheless achieves a start to the season too neutral to justify his purchase price (€ 22 million).

Despite this state of affairs, the former Flamengo player was chafouin when he was recalled to the sidelines on Sunday against LOSC (0-2). Worse, the person concerned got into trouble with Sampaoli to whom he told his way of thinking.

Gerson has already lost his temper at the Commanderie

After his altercation with Mattéo Guendouzi on the ground against RC Lens (2-3), this new sign of nervousness is in any case not trivial. According to L’Équipe, Sampaoli knows it and the Marseille locker room too, he who was very “surprised” by Gerson’s reaction.

Especially since this hitch would not be the first between the two men. “This is not the first time that Gerson has shown his dissatisfaction to his coach: he had already expressed his anger to him not to be used wisely and, a priori, not to appear in the probable starting team, when of an installation in the camera of La Commanderie, recently, ”explains the sports daily. Atmosphere…

