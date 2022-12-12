The Public Prosecution Service has dropped the criminal investigation against Nick van de Wall, better known as DJ Afrojack, due to a lack of evidence. The OM reports this today.

Van de Wall had been suspected of tax fraud since 2018 after the FIOD searched several properties owned by tax adviser Frank B. and his clients. One of the clients was Van de Wall. The DJ was suspected of having filed an incorrect tax return, but the judiciary reports on Monday that this cannot be proven.

In addition to the status as a suspect, Afrojack has had to deal with additional assessments amounting to more than 2 million euros. For this, the DJ has reached a settlement with the tax authorities.

The investigation into tax adviser Frank B. is still ongoing and is in its final phase, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service confirms after reporting by the FD. The public prosecutor will soon decide whether to prosecute him.

In addition to B., DJ duo W&W, consisting of Willem van Hanegem junior and Ward van der Harst, is also the subject of investigation for tax fraud. The Public Prosecution Service cannot yet say anything about the phase in which that investigation is.

