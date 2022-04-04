A 15-year-old boy who pushed a 39-year-old Polish man in The Hague last year, who then came under a tram, is not being prosecuted for manslaughter. The Public Prosecution Service is closing the case because an investigation has shown that the boy made a defensive movement towards the man, who repeatedly harassed him. There is no evidence that the boy intentionally pushed him in front of the tram. That’s what the OM has on Monday announced† The Polish man was killed in the incident.

The accident took place on October 18 last year at the tram stop on Anthony Fokkersingel in The Hague. Camera images would show that the man made a movement towards the boy just before the accident, to which the latter responded by pushing the man away with one hand. The man lost his balance, took a few steps back and fell on the tram rails. He was then hit by the tram, resulting in death.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the Polish man and the boy had an altercation just before the tram arrived. The boy allegedly tried to ignore the man by running away, but the man continued to confront the man. According to witnesses, he made an aggressive impression. After his death, the Polish man turned out to have a high blood alcohol level in his blood.

The public prosecutor has concluded that there is no evidence that the boy deliberately pushed the man in front of the tram. Based on the images, the Public Prosecution Service states that the push was “only aimed at creating distance”. For that reason, the case will not go to court.