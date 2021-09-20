Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

“On the anniversary of Depé’s disappearance, the day of René Malleville’s death, OM paid tribute to themselves with a convincing performance against Stade Rennais (2-0). Marseille confirms by the results, by the manner. We saw it in the debauchery of energy, in the offensive and defensive organization, in the quality of his environment with Guendouzi, in the quality of his bench with Harit, in the training with Bamba Dieng that we do not stop more…

We almost wonder how Jorge Sampaoli will do when Arkadiusz Milik is restored. At one time, some wondered how to do without Milik. Today the question is almost where to play Milik? It is a problem of the rich. OM, which has wealthy problems, is rather good news. This was not the case a few weeks ago.

“This team looks like the character of its coach”

This team resembles the character of its coach: with envy, impact, will, a punishing game … I like to see this ambition and this realism in Marseille. Rennes thought they had found the key. On paper, Bruno Genesio had strengths like Laborde, Guirassy, ​​Bourigeaud and others. Faced with a new opponent determined to play the leading roles, OM passed a new test. As in Monaco a week earlier. I think the Marseille fans will start to make their team the number 1 challenger of PSG, to believe that it is possible to titillate Paris. OM is in the process of building a real collective and that could pay off over time.

Since the departure of Marcelo Bielsa, Olympian fans have more often been frustrated than happy with the game on offer. There was certainly a second place in L1 in 2019 and a Europa League final in 2018 but also the health crisis, the lack of results, a dilettante team … In the way of doing things, Jorge Sampaoli launched a new dynamic. The team again sticks to the feelings of the people of Marseille, a jovial and talkative people who like to ignite, who love the attacking game … There, it’s direct: it wets the jersey, it goes straight to the goal , it goes to the right, to the left. Sampaoli is well imbued with expectations. Now in Marseille as elsewhere, everything is fragile. Above all, we must not let ourselves be intoxicated. It is not easy to be careful when you are a supporter of OM … “