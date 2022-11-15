with videoThe Public Prosecution Service has demanded a prison sentence of up to 18 years against the eight robbers of a security transport who tried to escape the police in May last year, shooting in Broek in Waterland.



Raymond Boere



15 Nov. 2022

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the robbers were extremely violent and ruthless. After they had rammed the door of Schöne Edelmetaal in Amsterdam with brute force and stolen 14.5 million euros worth of precious metals from a security transport, they tried to shake off the police at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

The suspects say they only shot into the air to keep pursuing officers at a distance, but the Public Prosecution Service has established that there was indeed targeted firing. Several officers saw death in the eye and thought their last hour had come. Some suffered permanent trauma from the excessive violence. One officer stated that he thought he had ended up in an episode of Mocro Mafia. See also Historical train station pictures: The most beautiful gateway to the city

The Public Prosecution Service has demanded years of imprisonment against eight men who robbed a valuables transport in Amsterdam last year and who drove themselves trapped in Broek in Waterland after a Wild West chase. © ANP



According to the Public Prosecution Service, the robbers continued to threaten violence until the bitter end. Even when they had nowhere to go in a meadow in Broek in Waterland, one of the robbers allegedly shouted to an officer that he was wearing a bomb belt, which turned out not to be the case and which the suspect also denies.

Luck

The Public Prosecution Service finds the attempted manslaughter of twelve officers proven. The violent robbery that preceded this gunfight makes this sentence aggravating. According to the public prosecutor, the suspects were incredibly lucky that they did not hit any of the officers or bystanders. The fact that this did not happen is, according to the Public Prosecution Service, because the suspects used outdated weapons that could not be fired accurately at a distance of more than 25 meters. The suspects were also inexperienced shooters and had a lot of stress, which reduces the chance of hitting, especially when shooting from moving cars. See also Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Wins U.S. Major League College Race

One of the robbers was killed in the meadow by a police bullet, two other suspects were injured. But according to the prosecutor, that is not a mitigating sentence. A prison sentence of 18 years was demanded against seven men from France, Belgium and Morocco. A lesser sentence of 5 years was demanded against an eighth suspect because his role would be smaller. “From France and Belgium, these men went to war. It’s a miracle no one was hit by flying bullets. This was such an unimaginable situation that officers and victims thought they had ended up in a movie.”

hefty

The lawyers of the suspects call the demand ‘particularly strong’. “In fact, this is nothing more than a robbery. Although with a lot of violence, no people were killed. Then such a demand for punishment is unprecedented. The picture is painted that a thorough preparation preceded this, but you can seriously question that, as evidenced by the use of the outdated weapons and the fact that they hardly knew each other,” says lawyer Marcel van Gessel of Karim el G (44). See also Labor market Sote ministers discuss controversial law today that would oblige striking nurses to work

Jan-Hein Kuijpers of El Hachmi A. (45) is also surprised. “I understand that in the stress of the moment and the bad weather conditions, officers thought they were being shot at. But the facts are really different. Not a single impact was found in a police car, even though shots were fired at close range. What more can I say?”

The court will rule on April 3.

The robbers set fire to their getaway cars and tried to escape with other vehicles, but were trapped in Broek in Waterland. © ANP / ANP

