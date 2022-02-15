The Public Prosecution Service has Tuesday On appeal, thirty years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment demanded against Thijs H. (30) from Brunssum for committing three murders. The appeal mainly revolves around the question of whether H. was completely mentally insane at the time of the murders.

The Maastricht court previously concluded that H. was under the influence of psychosis with reduced liability and sentenced him to eighteen years in prison and TBS. H. and his lawyers disagreed and appealed. His lawyers state that he acted completely under the influence of psychosis and therefore cannot be held responsible for the murders.

H. stabbed three hikers to death within a few days in 2019: a 56-year-old woman in the Scheveningse Bosjes near The Hague, a 63-year-old woman on the Brunssumerheide and a 68-year-old man from Heerlen.