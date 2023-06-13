On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution Service demanded a prison sentence of thirty years and TBS with compulsory treatment against John S., the suspect in the shooting at the care farm in Alblasserdam in 2022. In addition, according to the judiciary, S. is guilty of the murder of a shoemaker in Vlissingen, two days before the shooting. The claim relates to both matters. “The care farm was turned into hell in two minutes,” the prosecutor described the incident on Tuesday.

On May 6, 2022, 39-year-old S. shot and killed a 34-year-old employee and a 16-year-old girl at the Tro Tardi care farm in Alblasserdam, South Holland. A 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were also seriously injured in the shooting.

S. had no criminal record before the shooting. His name was known to various emergency and care services. He was also a client at care farm Tro Tardi in the past. He had to leave there because of an unwanted relationship with a then 17-year-old girl with a mental disability. S. was 33 years old at that time. The girl herself did not support the relationship and was threatened by him after its termination. The police started a manhunt for S., but could not prevent the shooting at the care farm.