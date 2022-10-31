Life imprisonment. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded this in court on Monday afternoon against the 29-year-old Amsterdammer who is seen as the client of the Beuningen mistaken murder, in which an innocent handyman was shot.

In 2020, 49-year-old Mehmet Kiliçsoy was shot dead at Thorbeckeplein in Beuningen. He was mistaken for someone else.

The public prosecutor called the suspect a ‘contractor of violent work’: ‘And not just any violent work; the liquidation seems to be the main product he offers for sale. He does not commit violence himself, he lets others do that. Any innocent – ​​wrong – victims are more or less seen as an industrial accident.’

Riddled with seven bullets

Kiliçsoy was ambushed by two gunmen and riddled with seven bullets at close range, one of which ultimately proved fatal.

The gunmen, dressed entirely in black, fled immediately after the shooting in a white Volkswagen Transporter. A stolen van, the police later discovered. A black Renault Megane, which they switched to in Winssen, also turned out to be stolen and was found burned out in Zaandam the day after the murder.

underworld

There are reasons to assume that it was a settlement from the Amsterdam underworld, according to the criminal file. For example, the bullet casings found in Beuningen match the bullets from a later shooting in Amsterdam. See also Economy - Inflation hits the largest economies in Latin America

The suspect is also considered by the Public Prosecution Service as the client for a shelling of a chalet in Tienhoven on July 4, 2020. The wrong target was also chosen here.



Quote

This matter concerns all of us because, coincidentally with a bald head or a certain nose, coincidentally wearing overalls or driving a certain type of car, we could all be victims of a mistaken murder. Prosecutor

Shock to society

During the trial on Monday, the public prosecutor said about the moment when one of the children of the deceased Kiliçsoy opens the door to the police: ‘His father is an ordinary man, hard-working painter, father of three children, without conflict. Even in his worst nightmare, there is no place for his father to be liquidated, just like that, in the street, using automatic firearms. And that was what the police came to say.’

According to the public prosecutor, the impact of the murder goes much further than the enormous suffering inflicted on the next of kin – three children and a wife. “This matter concerns all of us because, coincidentally with a bald head or a certain nose, coincidentally wearing overalls or driving a certain type of car, we can all be victims of a mistaken murder. And because it can happen to anyone, this kind of murder shocks society even more.’

The way in which the shooting in Beuningen was carried out, in broad daylight on the public road, is also aggravating. Finally, the public prosecutor takes into account that the 29-year-old man is silent, leaving the next of kin with many questions, and he shows no remorse. All things considered, only a life sentence is appropriate.

Five other suspects

Five other suspects were on trial for the mistaken murder in Beuningen. A 32-year-old suspect, who according to the Public Prosecution Service was probably one of the gunmen, was asked to be sentenced to 28 years in prison. The Public Prosecution Service also finds him complicit in the attempted murder in Tienhoven.

A 22-year-old man, of whom the Public Prosecution Service also considers it plausible that he was one of the gunmen in Beuningen, was heard to demand 22 years in prison.

For a 32-year-old man who, according to the Public Prosecution Service, made the ‘fatal mistake’ with regard to the target in Beuningen, a prison sentence of 22 years is also appropriate. The man was also on trial for the shooting in Tienhoven, but according to the public prosecutor there is insufficient evidence for this.

A 31-year-old man, who allegedly did preliminary reconnaissance in Beuningen and drove the car from which the 32-year-old man designated the innocent victim as a target, was heard to demand 20 years in prison. The man was also on trial for the shooting in Tienhoven, but according to the public prosecutor there is insufficient evidence for this.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the 33-year-old brother of the main suspect ‘made ends meet’ when arranging the shooting in Beuningen. The Public Prosecution Service considers a prison sentence of 22 years appropriate for him.

Finally, a 43-year-old man was sentenced to 9 years in prison for co-perpetrating the attempted murder in Tienhoven.