The Public Prosecution Service has Thursday Four years in prison demanded against fifteen people who were arrested last year in a cocaine lab in Nijeveen, Drenthe. On August 7, 2020, the police raided a riding school converted into a drug lab where 150 to 200 kilograms of cocaine could be produced every day, worth 3 to 5 million euros. The Public Prosecution Service calls it the largest cocaine laundry ever found in the Netherlands. According to the OM, it concerns 13 suspects from Colombia with ages between 21 and 63, a 49-year-old man from Turkey and the 65-year-old Dutch owner of the riding school.

The police found the drug lab on the basis of wiretaps. During the raid, production areas were found that were used to ‘wash’ (extract) cocaine “on a very large and professional scale” from all kinds of materials in which it may be hidden. The cocaine could then be purified, pressed and packaged. There were also places to stay for the Colombian workers. The cocaine lab is said to have been in use since July 28, 2020. During searches in Elshout in North Brabant and in a shed in Apeldoorn in Gelderland, chemicals and a low-loader were found on the same day, respectively, which were used by the criminals. In the shed were also remnants of bags used in Nijeveen containing a total of 663 kilos of cocaine.

The Dutch riding school owner is also accused of laundering 7,000 euros. He would have collected this amount for the rental of the location where the cocaine laundry was found. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he “willfully entered the world of organized drug crime”. It Newspaper of the North Noord reported in January that one of the arrested Colombians at the beginning of this century led a large drug gang that smuggled 250 million dollars (210 million euros) worth of heroin into America every year. The man, Alejandro C., was sentenced to 32 years in prison in America in 2010, but was released early in 2018.