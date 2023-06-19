On Monday, the Public Prosecution Service demanded twelve years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment against 35-year-old Jolanda M. from Zevenbergen. She would have fatally poisoned her 11-year-old son with medicines in 2020. According to the Public Prosecution Service, there is a question of murder and M. was “quietly busy with the poisoning and overdosing of the child”. The mother denies that and states that her son took a large number of pills himself.

The child died from a cocktail of various painkillers, a sleeping pill and an antidepressant. All those substances were not prescribed for the boy. After the boy fell at school and complained of a headache, the mother allegedly administered various medicines to him for a long time. She had it at home because she used the medication herself. The child died that night.

In cases of alleged poisoning, it is often difficult for the Public Prosecution Service to find out what actually happened. In this case, the Public Prosecution Service received camera images of the incident. A camera hung in the child’s room. M. says she administered nothing more than paracetamol. Behavioral experts point out to the Public Prosecution Service that the mother may have Münchhausen syndrome by proxy. That is a disease in which disorders in a child are feigned.