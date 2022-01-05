The 37-year-old Alphenaar Tim, who, according to the Public Prosecution Service, threateningly waved a jumper cable in the direction of the police on 14 March last year during a demonstration on Malieveld, is being prosecuted. That is what the Public Prosecution Service says. Tim is suspected of attempted aggravated assault, threats, insult and illegal possession of weapons.











On March 14 last year, there was a demonstration against the corona measures on the Malieveld. The demonstration was disbanded on the orders of the mayor. The police repeatedly called for the demonstrators to move away from Malieveld. Most protesters did not respond. The police then proceeded to the forced eviction of the Malieveld.

During the eviction, 37-year-old Tim was waving a jumper cable, according to the OM. He refused to drop it, ran after police horses and eventually threw the cable in the direction of a rioter. He is also said to have shouted: ,,Come on, you cancer fags! You are all going to die! You know that, don’t you!”

He is charged with attempted aggravated assault, threat and insult. Bringing a jumper cable – which was first said to have a sharpened bicycle stand attached to it – to a demonstration and then use it as a weapon is charged as illegal possession of a weapon.

Agents also prosecuted

After committing these offenses, the Alphenaar was arrested on the spot. Violence was used by a dog handler and a police officer. These two police officers are also being prosecuted, as the Public Prosecution Service announced in December, because the violence would be disproportionate. Tim was knocked to the ground, also on the head, and attacked by a police dog. He had to be treated in hospital and walked around with a brace for weeks.

There is a lot to be said about the police brutality used these days. UN reporter Nils Melzer called images of police officers beatings “one of the most disgusting examples of police brutality since George Floyd” on Twitter yesterday. The police reacted furiously to this.

No hearing dates are known yet, not for the Alphenaar and not for the two police officers. Lawyer Peter Spaargaren says that a response will be given during the lawsuit. The decision to prosecute Tim was a long time coming. First it had to be decided whether the officers would also be prosecuted.

