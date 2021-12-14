









At the end of another day of session in the Marengo trial in De Bunker in Amsterdam, a public prosecutor announced that a solution had been found for the problem faced by lawyers. Recently, they are no longer allowed to take data carriers with them to the EBI, much to the anger of the lawyers. They say they can no longer make a good defense like this. The Public Prosecution Service also sees these problems, and was therefore pleased to announce that a solution had been found. Lawyers would receive a USB stick from the Netherlands Bar on which they could place the file. That USB stick could then be plugged into a read-only laptop of the EBI.

Bar Association: ‘No agreement yet’

But there is no sign of an agreement at all, says Eric Trinthamer of the Order. “It is still too early for that. An audit takes place quickly on the laptop provided, because we want to make sure that no information is left behind when the USB stick is removed. No traces of information should be left behind. That must remain confidential. That is the process we are now in.”

Trinthamer speaks emphatically of an ’emergency solution’. “Lawyers should just be able to use their file. Ultimately, they should just be able to take their laptop back inside, that’s the most ideal scenario. But the management of the EBI has said that this is not possible. We hope to go back to the situation as it is, for now a stopgap solution.”

Detention of cousin Taghi

The board of the EBI imposed the laptop ban shortly after the cousin of Ridouan Taghi, who also acted as a lawyer, was arrested in the doctor’s office. ‘Continuation of this working method is not justified at the moment or is not compatible with the safety of the EBI’, the management of the PI Vught wrote. ‘From now on, it is not allowed to import digital data carriers.’

