Is he just a young IT specialist or could millions be invested in war equipment for North Korea thanks to him? Justice thinks the last about Alexej P. (29) from Amstelveen. In total, the born Russian would have enabled the laundering of a billion euros.

Alexej P., who lived in Amstelveen with his wife, is seen by the Public Prosecution Service (OM) as one of the driving forces behind Tornado Cash. This allowed people with many crypto coins to conceal the origin of their digital money. Such a service is called a ‘mixer’ and is mainly used by people who want to increase their anonymity.

7 billion euros

In the case of Tornado Cash, a total of 7 billion euros in crypto coins has been mixed up since 2019, according to the judiciary. A billion of these would have been earned by the users through crime. Among them were criminal hackers who stole millions of crypto coins on the internet. "There are serious indications that, among other things, money has been laundered to pay for North Korean weapons of war," the prosecutor said during an introductory hearing on Wednesday.

Alexej P. has been detained since August 2022 and will remain in pre-trial detention for the coming months. His lawyer Keith Cheng thinks that is ridiculous and there is also some criticism from the crypto world. The young Russian only helped develop Tornado Cash as an ICT specialist. How can he be held responsible for the money that flowed through there? “The mixer then worked independently and everyone could use it. It’s not like my client was still involved,” said attorney Keith Cheng.



He opted for free life and freedom of expression in the Netherlands. And now it is precisely here that freedom is being taken away from him Attorney Keith Cheng

Driving around in Porsche

According to the Public Prosecution Service, P. was indeed closely involved with Tornado Cash behind the scenes. “He must have known that part of the money had a criminal origin, but did nothing about it,” said the officer. He would also have earned a lot from Tornado Cash. That would also explain the Porsche in which he drove.

According to Cheng, the OM is completely wrong. Among other things, he screens with six expert reports that explain how Tornado Cash works and how his client cannot be held responsible for it. Cheng: “The reference to weapons in North Korea is a serious accusation. That is all based on stories in the media, the judiciary does not show how and when this would have happened.”

According to Cheng, his client simply worked as a software developer and wanted to settle down in the Netherlands with his wife. “He opted for free life and freedom of expression in the Netherlands, which was not possible in Russia. And now it is precisely here that freedom is being taken away from him.”

