Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 most capped players in history

The people of Marseille were mourned this weekend by the announcement of the death of René Malleville, one of the emblematic figures of the Marseille club and the passion that surrounds him. As revealed by RMC, former Marseille president Bernard Tapie and his family have decided to pay tribute to him.

René Malleville will indeed be buried with a replica of the Champions League, offered by the Tapie family. No doubt he would have appreciated … “Stéphane Tapie, son of Bernard, spoke one last time with René Malleville the day before his disappearance, Saturday, also reveals RMC. “I’m exhausted,” he told her. “I’m going up there to prepare heaven in blue and white for the boss, but as late as possible.” The boss is of course Bernard Tapie, who has been fighting stomach cancer since 2017 …

This historic moment will be remembered for a long time in The minute of René after the qualification of OM in the final of#UEL in 2018. Your absence will leave a great void René… Thank you for everything 💙 pic.twitter.com/R1nlaKmcTy – MercatOM (@mercat_om) September 19, 2021