Suffering from cancer for four years, Bernard Tapie was valiant to the end but he passed away today at the age of 78. It was through a press release that his family formalized his death.

Emblematic president of OM, whom he led to victory in the Champions League in 1993, but also several national titles, Bernard Tapie had also experienced delicate moments, even going through prison following the OM affair -GO.

“RIP Bernard Tapie, what a legendary man”

A wise businessman, but also François Mitterrand’s minister, Tapie revealed in 2017 that he was suffering from stomach cancer, and he had shown, as always, a real rage to win in the face of the sickness. In recent days, the concern had grown, and it was finally this Sunday, October 3, 2021 that Bernard Tapie passed away.

If Pierre Ménès winked at him, Chris Waddle was one of the first to pay tribute to him on Twitter: “RIP Bernard Tapie, what a legendary man. “José Anigo continues:” We immediately felt that everything was going to change. It happened like a tornado. He changed this club. It is a very sad day for Marseille. “

Like OM and OL, PSG made a gesture of solidarity: “PSG offers its condolences to the family and relatives of Bernard Tapie, as well as to OM. The Club provides them with support and solidarity. He will be remembered by a deeply passionate man. Even the political class welcomed his departure. Christophe Castaner first of all: “He never gave up. “

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the France team and former OM player, also reacted. “” The disappearance of Bernard Tapie saddens me deeply. It was under his direction, at the Olympique de Marseille, that I experienced my first great successes, that I won my first titles, in particular the most beautiful that a player could dream of with his club, the Ligue des Champions, May 26, 1993, estimated the coach of the Blues. But I have many other memories of our relationship and will never forget that he marked my career by coming to pick me up in Nantes, in 1989. Through the requirement that was his, He certainly strengthened my spirit of competitor. Bernard Tapie was a passionate and fascinating man when he spoke of management, a fighter who hated to be beaten and whose iron mind rubbed off on his players. These last years and until these last days, surrounded by his family, he had fought with admirable courage against the disease, forcing the respect of all. To his wife Dominique, to his children and grandchildren, I send my heartfelt condolences and assure them of all my sympathy. “

The president of OM, Pablo Longoria, also expressed himself: “My first thoughts go naturally to the family of Mr. Tapie. I would like to convey to them on behalf of the club our sincere condolences for their father. Mr. Tapie has fought against illness after having been a conqueror. A sacred conqueror for our club. I wish them much courage in these difficult times. The club will pay him a special tribute. He marked the legend of the club. He will remain forever. in our hearts.”

Franz Beckenbauer, former OM coach, who arrived in Marseille by the sole personality of Tapie, also intervened: “Bernard Tapie will always have impressed me with his strong personality. He has constantly believed in everything he has undertaken. Concerning me, when convincing me to become the new OM coach, he was able to be persevering until I cracked, because I was not very motivated at the start. But in the end, I didn’t. couldn’t resist his charismatic side. “

