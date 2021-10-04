Replacing in the spirit of Jorge Sampaoli at the start of the season, Bamba Dieng has made a seventh consecutive start in Lille.

Author of a double against Monaco and a decisive goal against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1, Bamba Dieng was brutally propelled into the shoes of a holder at Olympique de Marseille. The Senegalese, however, is marking time. Not very successful against Galatasaray in the Europa League despite a huge opportunity, the former Diambars striker did not exist against LOSC on Sunday afternoon in Ligue 1. This Monday, Le Phocéen looked at the management of Bamba Dieng by Jorge Sampaoli. And the least we can say is that the pro-OM site is starting to ask questions about the choices of the Argentine coach, who did not calculate Bamba Dieng before his double in Monaco and who has been doing it ever since an indisputable holder, totally excluded from the rotation.

2 weeks ago we played the title. Today some are claiming the head of Sampaoli and some players. Remember, in Marseille everything goes very quickly. In both ways. #TeamOM – OM_Fada (@OM_Fadaaaaa) October 3, 2021

“Bamba Dieng did not exist or almost did not exist in the mind of his coach before the match in Monaco (maximum 6 minutes of playing time on a match so far with Sampaoli) and he has continued for a seventh consecutive tenure. As if there could be no happy medium ” wonders the media, which is also taken aback by the choices of Jorge Sampaoli in defense with the tenure of Duje Caleta-Car in Lille for the benefit of Alvaro, yet vice-captain in the spirit of the OM coach . “On the bench at kick-off in Lille, we could find Jordan Amavi, who would surely have liked to finally play his favorite position and not see a central defender sticking to it and Luis Henrique, who also held this position of left piston last year with Sampaoli and who must prefer to play there rather than on the right as on these last entries, as well as Alvaro Gonzalez, captain one day but behind Caleta-Car in the hierarchy two days later ». As for the management of Amine Harit, who rarely and often connects to different positions, there is also something to say. Everything is not to be thrown in Marseille after a superb start to the season, but the current difficult series logically pushes observers to question Jorge Sampaoli.