William Saliba has not played a single minute at Arsenal since his arrival from ASSE in July 2016. Loaned three times, the central defender landed at OM in the transfer window and has become a centerpiece of the system. Jorge Sampaoli.

Loaned without a purchase option, the 20-year-old hitchhiker caught the eye of Longoria … who would also like to keep it longer than expected. “There was no call option for timing or implementation issues. But negotiations are already underway to buy Saliba, ”Thibaud Vézirian recently declared.

Extension to Arsenal for Saliba

Problem: Saliba is considering something else for the rest of his career. “He doesn’t want to come to Arsenal and stay on the bench, it’s not his mentality, he wants to play for Arsenal. Next season, he will make a solid case for himself, ”sports coach Nicolas Saint-Maurice recently told Football.london. This information seems to be confirmed.

Fabrizio Romano announced in his Here We Go podcast that William Saliba’s return is well planned at Arsenal in the summer of 2022 and that an extension proposal should even be made to him. Under contract until 2024 with the Gunners, the former Green could sign her in the event of a guaranteed playing time in London.

