Very convincing in this first part of the season, William Saliba is having a blast at OM and he is perhaps the most prominent defender of these first months.

Another good move made by Pablo Longoria, who was able to lend the central defender, who was already out of two years on loan. To believe that Arsenal and his manager Mikel Arteta do not want it despite the 29 million spent to bring him from Saint-Etienne in 2019. Moreover, the supporters of the Gunners are asking questions, especially when they see that the player who still belongs to them shines with the Marseille jersey on the back. This situation, OM is trying to take advantage of it by coveting a final transfer from the former Stéphanois. Even if there is no purchase option, the idea of ​​having him settle at the Vélodrome, in a club that wants it, unlike Arsenal who have not really shown this attachment, can very well try William Saliba. Especially since Arsenal no longer has its luster of yesteryear, and is no longer one of the clubs capable of returning to the Champions League in the short term.

Arsenal are following William Saliba’s progress closely – they are really happy with the French center back. 🇫🇷 #AFC Arsenal told Saliba weeks ago that they trust him 100% for the future, he joined OM on loan to play all games as starter then he’ll be back. #Arsenal – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021

But according to Fabrizio Romano, seeing the rumors in this direction multiply, the leaders of Arsenal cut short any guesswork. The London club have made known to their player that they are counting on him in the future, and that his return to Arsenal is 100% guaranteed by the end of the season. A firmness that will avoid discussions with OM or the player’s desires elsewhere, while Saliba has often mentioned his desire to win in the Premier League, or at least to have the chance to show what ‘it is worth. This will normally be the case next season, although there is absolutely no indication that Mikel Arteta will still be the Gunners’ manager. Whether this will be good news or bad news for William Saliba remains to be seen.