The Public Prosecution Service (OM) disagrees with the lower sentences handed down by the court to five women who were transferred to the Netherlands from a camp in Syria in February 2022. Last week they received prison sentences of 16 months to three years (partly suspended) for, among other things, membership of the Islamic State (IS) and preparing a terrorist crime.
