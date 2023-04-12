The Public Prosecution Service also suspects the two Amsterdam parents who left their newborn child in a garbage container in 2021 of murdering an earlier baby. The judiciary confirms this after reporting on Wednesday The parole. It is not known when and where the murder took place.

In February 2021, the police arrested the two then seventeen-year-old parents of the girl who was found in a Jumbo bag in Amsterdam Southeast. Their lawyer Gerald Roethof said on the day of the arrest at Op1 that the parents believed their child had died. “Imagine you are in a panic, that you are still a child and mom and dad may not know that there was a pregnancy, how do you deal with it? Then sometimes wrong decisions are made and this was a wrong decision.”

The mother of another ‘container baby’ was sentenced to four years in prison last year. The baby was also saved in this case, but the suspect was not arrested until years later. “Every sane person shudders at the thought of an utterly defenseless creature being dumped like this,” said the prosecutor in the criminal case. “It was clearly not the intention of the suspect that her baby would be found alive.”