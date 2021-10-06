The Vélodrome subscription campaign will end this Sunday at the Olympique de Marseille. And the leaders of OM are rubbing their hands because of the current craze.

Sportingly, Olympique de Marseille has a small air gap, since Jorge Sampaoli’s team lined up three games without a win, and in particular two consecutive defeats in the Ligue 1 championship. ‘OM are still so enthusiastic, and after more than a year spent away from the Vélodrome, due to a health crisis, the sale of season tickets has caused enormous enthusiasm. By the admission of the leaders of the Marseille club, the wait was colossal and it was felt immediately at the counters of the Vélodrome. And now a few days before the end of this subscription campaign, which will end on Sunday, October 10, the communications director of Olympique de Marseille provides an excellent assessment of this marketing after OM fans.

50,000 supporters per match at the Vélodrome for Olympique de Marseille

Entrusting himself to the Sportune site, Jacques Cardoze admits that the club is amazed by the incredible enthusiasm at the start of the 2021-2022 season. ” We are breaking records this year, because beyond the results, the spirit of this team is stimulating (…) I think we should reach 35,000 subscribers. This will allow us to be almost 50,000 spectators on average in each match. I think people are sensitive to the spirit of play that Jorge Sampaoli is developing, an extremely vertical game, spectacular and beautiful to see. For me, that’s football, that’s Marseille. My eyes sparkle, if I feel it I guess others do », Explains the communications director of Olympique de Marseille, whose enthusiasm has been constant since he recently joined OM. It is up to Jorge Sampaoli and his players to show OM supporters that they were right to invest in a subscription this season.