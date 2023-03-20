Fortitudo prevails 4-3 in the postponement. Final Eight Serie B, triumph OR Reggio Emilia: 6-2 against Cioli Ariccia in the final in Porto San Giorgio

After Came Dosson also an Olympus Roma in a crisis of results, they haven’t won in four games, they are missing the link to third place. D’Orto’s Blues fall 4-3 in the SkyMatch which closes the 24th day of the regular season of Serie A, characterized by the defeats of the leading duo Napoli and Feldi Eboli.

THE POSTPONEMENT — The far from performing defenses make the postponement of the PalaCesaroni in Genzano full of goals. A swing of emotions. Fortitudo Pomezia goes on twice with Jonas and Keko, but Sacon first, then Humberto, bring the result back to a draw. Even Olympus Roma has its advantage when Rafinha signs the 3-2 from close range. No one escapes: penalty converted by Jonas, 3-3 at halftime. The goal that decided the SkyMatch in favor of Alessandro Nuccorini’s team was scored by Campoy, still on an inactive ball. Fortitudo Pomezia, which in the standings overtakes Pesaro coming out of the quicksand of the playout area, is confirmed as taboo for D’Orto’s team. See also Serie A men, Feldi falls in Padua. What a Came! St Joseph wins

THE PARKING — Now the championship is giving way to the 37th edition of the Italian Cup, this year for the first time in Naples, with the unprecedented formula of the Final Four. It begins on Saturday 25 March at 18 with the first semi-all-Campanian match between Feldi Eboli and Real San Giuseppe, followed by Italservice Pesaro-Naples Futsal (at 21). Sunday the final at 18. Three matches live on Sky Sport.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the 24th day of Serie A New Energy: Feldi Eboli-Futsal Pescara 4-6, Italservice Pesaro-Meta 1-2, Sandro Abate Avellino-Naples Fusal 6-4, City of Melilli-Ciampino Aniene 3-9, 360GG Monasti-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 5-3, Petrarca-L84 3-3, Came Dosson-Real San Giuseppe 1-1, Olimpus Rona-Fortitudo Pomezia 3-4. Ranking: Naples Futsal and Feldi Eboli 49, Futsal Pescara 46, Came Dosson 45, Olimpus Rome* 44, Sandro Abate Avellino 43, L84 38, Real San Giuseppe** 34, Meta Catania 32, Ciampino Aniene 31, Fortitudo Pomezia 28, Italservice Pesaro 26, Petrarca 25, 360GG Monastir 23, Nuova Comauto Pistoia 14**, City of Melilli 4. *3 penalty points, *1 penalty point. See also The coach of the national team of Ukraine reacted to the defeat from Russia at the European Futsal Championship

FINAL EIGHT — After the successes in A2 of Sporting Sala Consilina and in Under 19 of Cioli Ariccia, the Serie B Italian Cup is lifted by OR Reggio Emilia. At the PalaSavelli in Porto San Giorgio, Parutto’s team beats Cioli Ariccia: three of a kind by Ruggiero (mvp of the Final Eight), finishes 6-2.

March 20, 2023

